Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. 61 combat clashes recorded along frontline in total – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces positions 61 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the frontline situation as of 4 p.m. on 10 April, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Sukhodil, Atynske, and Ryzhivka in Sumy Oblast came under fire.

Situation in the north

Ten combat engagements took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four of which are still ongoing; in addition, the enemy carried out 84 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, 32 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and launched two air strikes, using six guided bombs.

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched eight assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Starytsia, and Prylipka.

Read more: 134 combat engagements recorded on frontline, including 28 in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice tried to improve its tactical position near the settlement of Novoplatonivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, four enemy assaults have taken place since the beginning of the day near the settlements of Nadiia, Zarichne, and Olhivka, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out no active operations in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out twelve attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried twelve times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Hryshyne, Filiia, and Novoserhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Ukraine’s Defense Forces strike two Russian drilling platforms in Caspian Sea – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched three attacks near the settlements of Kalynivske and Verbove. The outskirts of the settlement of Kolomiitsi came under an air strike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Charivne, and Zaliznychne. The enemy launched air strikes near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhniia Tersa, Charivne, and Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out air strikes near the settlement of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful offensive actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,308,670 personnel (+1,130 in past 24 hours), 11,848 tanks, 39,734 artillery systems, and 24,375 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

No significant changes are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.