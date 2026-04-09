134 combat engagements recorded on frontline, including 28 in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

A total of 134 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day.

This was stated in the AFU General Staff’s report on the frontline situation, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 41 airstrikes, dropping 125 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,483 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,566 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy today carried out four air strikes using six guided bombs, and fired 62 rounds at our troops’ positions and populated areas, two of which were fired from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched four attacks on our units’ positions in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipky, and Starytsia. One assault is still ongoing.

Read more: Oil depots and ruscist "Bastion" missile system positioning area hit in TOT – General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked six times near Petropavlivka, Novoosynove and toward Lyman. One enemy attack is ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five assaults by the occupiers toward Lyman, Dibrova, Novomykhailivka, and Tverdokhlibove. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once toward Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 22 assaults on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Ivanopillia, and toward Illinivka, Sofiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

Read more: Russians want to capture entire Pokrovsk direction by end of April, but lack forces for it – Zelenskyy

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Molodetske, Myrne, Kotlyne and Novopidhorodne. Three enemy assault actions are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 70 occupiers were eliminated and 26 wounded in this direction today; four vehicles were destroyed; a UAV command post, 13 shelters, a tank, a gun, and one vehicle were damaged. A total of 220 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked six times near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, and Zlahoda, and toward Andriivka-Klevtsove. One assault action is ongoing.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 17 occupier attacks were recorded near Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Dobropillia. Five attacks are ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,307,540 people (+1,040 per day), 11,847 tanks, 39,689 artillery systems, 24,370 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct assault actions in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy tried three times to attack near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation.