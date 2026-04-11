Enemy struck Nikopol: man was killed, trucks burned

On the morning of April 11, 2026, Russian forces once again attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 67-year-old man was killed.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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First details

"Two trucks were burned in the attack. The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene," he said.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times, damaging enterprises, dormitory and shops

What happened before?

It was previously reported that residents of Nikopol appealed to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strengthen the city’s defenses.

Russian troops are shelling Nikopol from the opposite bank of the Dnipro River, from positions in Energodar. In April, the security situation in Nikopol deteriorated.

Temporary restrictions have been imposed in the Nikopol District to enhance public safety ahead of the Easter holidays. Specifically, from April 10 to 13, markets, bazaars, and all street vending are prohibited in a number of communities.

See more: Three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: two dead, others injured. PHOTOS