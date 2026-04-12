Assaults, shelling and drone strikes: 469 violations of the ceasefire by the Russians have been recorded, - General Staff

According to updated information, a total of 101 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day. Russian forces have violated the ceasefire 469 times.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 10 pm on 11 April, reports Censor.NET.

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Ceasefire violations

As noted, 469 ceasefire violations were recorded after 16:00. Specifically:

22 enemy assaults,

153 shelling incidents,

19 strikes by kamikaze drones("Lancet", "Molniya"),

275 strikes by FPV drones.

Today, the enemy carried out a total of 57 air strikes, dropping 182 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,928 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,454 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Watch more: Enemy has become significantly more active in Kupiansk direction; Kupiansk itself remains under our control, – Defence Forces. VIDEO

Situation in the north

Four combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; in addition, the enemy carried out 45 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, four of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched five assaults on our units’ positions in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Veterinarne, Prylipka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy assaults towards the settlements of Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

See more: Syrskyi visited Southern Operational Zone: Enemy is reinforcing its forces and seeks to turn tide of fighting. PHOTO

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance near Zarichne and towards Shyikivka, Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian troops halted one enemy assault towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk sector.

Defence forces repelled 19 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopil, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Dorozhne, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

Watch more: Disorganized withdrawal in Kursk operation is crime that must be investigated – Battalion Commander Kupol. VIDEO

According to preliminary estimates, 67 occupiers were killed and 24 wounded in this sector today; four vehicles and three pieces of specialised equipment, one command post, three tanks, five artillery systems, four vehicles and 54 enemy infantry shelters were destroyed or damaged. A total of 272 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the occupiers made four attempts to improve their position, attacking in the areas of Novohryhorivka, Ternove and towards Pryvillia. Pidhavrylivka came under air strike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched four attacks in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Olenokostiantynivka and towards Charivne. The enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kopani, Charivne and Rivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations, but launched air strikes on the areas around the settlements of Obsche and Omelnyk.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy carried out three futile assaults towards the Antonivsky Bridge and Bilohrudy Island. Kherson came under air attack.