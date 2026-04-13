Russia launched 98 drones at Ukraine: Air Defense shot down 87, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Starting on the night of April 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 98 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as other types of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Launches were detected from the following directions:

Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Work of air defence

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or neutralized 87 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north and east of the country.

Nine strike UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at one location.

Read more: Protecting skies and supplying drone teams: Ukraine and Norway have agreed on priorities for cooperation, — Fedorov