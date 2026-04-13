Iran claimed to have destroyed American ship in Strait of Hormuz

Iran has claimed to have sunk an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the official account of the Iranian Armed Forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Iran's statement

According to Tehran, the incident occurred near the port of Bandar Abbas when an American vessel allegedly attempted to approach the coast.

Iran claims that its navy destroyed the vessel during the operation, but no details regarding the type of ship or possible casualties have been released.

Read more: Trump is outraged that Iran is charging tankers passing through Strait of Hormuz

Lack of confirmation

At this time, there is no official confirmation of this information from the United States or independent sources.

This makes it difficult to assess the credibility of the Iranian side’s statements.

Read more: US will block all vessels attempting to pass through Strait of Hormuz, — Trump

The context of tensions

Iran’s statement came amid escalating tensions in the region. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced plans to weaken Iran’s naval capabilities.

In addition, the U.S. is considering blocking the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s actions, particularly regarding its nuclear program.

Read more: Two US destroyers have already begun clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz, - CNN