Iran claimed to have destroyed American ship in Strait of Hormuz
Iran has claimed to have sunk an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the official account of the Iranian Armed Forces.
Iran's statement
According to Tehran, the incident occurred near the port of Bandar Abbas when an American vessel allegedly attempted to approach the coast.
Iran claims that its navy destroyed the vessel during the operation, but no details regarding the type of ship or possible casualties have been released.
Lack of confirmation
At this time, there is no official confirmation of this information from the United States or independent sources.
This makes it difficult to assess the credibility of the Iranian side’s statements.
The context of tensions
Iran’s statement came amid escalating tensions in the region. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced plans to weaken Iran’s naval capabilities.
In addition, the U.S. is considering blocking the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s actions, particularly regarding its nuclear program.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password