Trump is outraged that Iran is charging tankers passing through Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump is outraged by reports that Iran is charging tankers for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

He announced this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz—I hope this isn’t true, but if it is, they’d better stop immediately!" Trump stressed.

"Iran is doing a very poor job—some might even say a dishonest one—when it comes to allowing oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. That's not the deal we made!" the U.S. leader added.

See also: Iran's Supreme Leader vows to avenge his slain father

What happened before?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour.

Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.

The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.

For its part, Iran has announced a two-week ceasefire with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.

See also: Iran has once again blocked the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli strikes