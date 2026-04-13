Ukraine will intercept "Oreshnik" rockets in space, - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi

Ukraine is exploring the possibility of establishing its own space forces, driven by the need to strengthen its defenses against modern missile threats, particularly Russian systems such as the "Oreshnik."

According to Censor.NET, Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of parliament and chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

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According to Venislavskyi, the trajectories of such missiles pass at altitudes exceeding 100 km, which effectively places them in outer space. At the same time, Ukraine’s current air defense systems operate at significantly lower altitudes—up to 30–40 km.

"Therefore, the issue of the need to establish the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is intended, among other things, to provide a legal framework for the Armed Forces' activities in a new military domain—space," the MP explained.

Focus on early warning

The focus here is not primarily on direct interception, but rather on a system for the early detection of launches and the warning of missile attacks, particularly those involving ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.

"First and foremost, this involves providing early warning of a launch and alerting the public to the threat of enemy missile attacks using ballistic missiles, including aeroballistic missiles," Venislavskyi noted.

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Independence in intelligence and communications

The importance of developing its own satellite systems is particularly emphasized. Currently, Ukraine relies heavily on data from partners and commercial solutions, which creates risks in the event that access to information or services is restricted.

"Our own telecommunications satellites will ensure fully secure communications for both the government and military leadership," Venislavskyi said.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already established a Space Policy Directorate, which is responsible for developing the regulatory framework, integrating technologies, and fostering international partnerships.

The idea of establishing a space force was also included in government plans, but its practical implementation is still underway.