The current Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, has not gone anywhere; he is busy destroying documents related to the sanctions.

This was stated by Hungary’s incoming Prime Minister Péter Magyar during a press conference, as quoted by Euronews, reports Censor.NET.

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Szijjártó is destroying documents

According to Magyar, Viktor Orbán’s ally Szijjártó is at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he arrived at 10 a.m. together with his colleague Ester Diarma.

"I've heard that many people thought Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had disappeared because he wasn't seen during Viktor Orbán's speech. I can reassure everyone—Péter Szijjártó is here; he showed up today at 10 a.m. at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Russian hackers have been operating for years... Right now, they are destroying documents related to sanctions materials," Magyar stated.

Secret decisions and loans

According to Magyar, there may be many international treaties and secret government decisions about which "we know nothing."

In addition, he suggests that Orbán took out loans under unknown terms, about which they also know nothing.

According to the politician, the task of his future government will be to obtain these documents, if they have not already been destroyed.

Read more: Hungary is unfriendly country; Russia will not congratulate Hungary on its victory, — Peskov

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