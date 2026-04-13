Zelenskyy: This week we will discuss creating joint sky protection system with Europe

Ukraine will hold talks with its European partners this week on creating a joint sky protection system.

As reported by Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an address marking the Day of the Ukrainian Armourer.

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Joint sky protection with Europe

"This week, we will have a conversation with the Europeans — talks on creating a joint sky protection system. I am convinced: either Ukraine will become an integral part of the European security system, or some in Europe risk becoming part of the ‘Russian world’," the head of state said.

Watch more: We are preparing European part of our security proposals – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Maritime security

The president also noted that Ukraine has experience in guaranteeing maritime security, "objectively the freshest in the world."

"No one else has carried out tasks like the Ukrainians in the Black Sea. When people talk about security in the Strait of Hormuz, these are often theoretical discussions. Those who engage in them have not themselves carried out similar operations. Ukrainians have. We fought both the enemy fleet, strikes from the air, and naval mines — we have been through all of this," Zelenskyy said.

He added that if partners offer equal cooperation, Ukraine can help.

"Our Sea Baby, Magura, and Sargan maritime drones are known to many, and this is also one of Ukraine’s export offerings. As is our artillery, which we produce on the largest scale in Europe. As are our shells, of which there are now more and more. As is our armour — armour that is becoming more and more effective every year. All of this is delivered by our defence industry — our defenders, our Ukrainian armourers," the head of state said.

Read more: Europe should learn from Ukrainian military and fight ’smart’ – Colonel Idzelis