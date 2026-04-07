We are preparing European part of our security proposals – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine is preparing the European component of the security proposals presented during negotiations in the Middle East and the Gulf states

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, reports Censor.NET.

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Security proposals

"We are currently preparing the European part of our security proposals, which were presented and accepted in recent weeks during negotiations in the Middle East and the Gulf states. They are, unfortunately, at war right now. And their defence required urgent expertise and an urgent response. We have ensured this – Ukrainian expertise has delivered, and everyone acknowledges this. As a result, there are long-term agreements on cooperation, specifically on security cooperation," the President noted.

He emphasised that the same is needed in Europe. And the coming weeks will be devoted precisely to such work with partners in Europe: joint production, defence modernisation, defence funding programmes, and coordination of security actions.

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The Strait of Hormuz

Zelenskyy also noted that the Ukrainian military is participating in consultations regarding the future operation of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Safe navigation is a global value; we know this from our experience of defending the Black Sea. Everyone in the world needs to value this too. Of course, the situation can change daily at the moment – and quite significantly, especially given what is happening with Iran and in relations between Europe and America. But our interests are long-term – for everyone in Europe, first and foremost a security interest," the president said.

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Request from Asian countries

According to him, Ukrainian diplomats have received a relevant request from Asian countries, and he has instructed them to work through it promptly.

"There will be contacts with leaders, as well as work at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries. The main thing is that we constantly provide Ukraine with real opportunities for defence," he added.

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