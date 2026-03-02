All US military bases have been placed on high alert, — ABC

The United States has placed all of its military bases on high alert.

ABC News writes about this, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

A US representative stated that all military bases have been placed on Bravo alert, which means an increased or more predictable threat of terrorist activity.

Bravo level means enhanced security measures: additional patrols, stricter access control, enhanced critical infrastructure protection protocols, and operational preparations for rapid response.

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