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News US strikes on Iran
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All US military bases have been placed on high alert, — ABC

The US has put all military bases on high alert

The United States has placed all of its military bases on high alert.

ABC News writes about this, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

A US representative stated that all military bases have been placed on Bravo alert, which means an increased or more predictable threat of terrorist activity.

Bravo level means enhanced security measures: additional patrols, stricter access control, enhanced critical infrastructure protection protocols, and operational preparations for rapid response.

Read more: Hegseth on Iran: US did not start this war, but under Trump’s leadership, we are finishing it

Strikes on Iran on February 28

  • As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
  • Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
  • US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
  • Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
  • The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
  • On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
  • Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

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safety and security (267) USA (7135)
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