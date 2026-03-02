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All US military bases have been placed on high alert, — ABC
The United States has placed all of its military bases on high alert.
ABC News writes about this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
A US representative stated that all military bases have been placed on Bravo alert, which means an increased or more predictable threat of terrorist activity.
Bravo level means enhanced security measures: additional patrols, stricter access control, enhanced critical infrastructure protection protocols, and operational preparations for rapid response.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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