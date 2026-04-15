Trump is neither on my side nor on Russia’s side, - Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to maintain a neutral stance, which indicates a lack of clear support for either Ukraine or Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about this in an interview with ZDF, according to Censor.NET.

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Whose side is Trump on?

"I have a feeling that he said from the very beginning that he would remain neutral. This shows that he is neither on my side nor on Russia's side," says the head of state.

However, he emphasized the importance of U.S. pressure on Russia.

"If the U.S. doesn't put pressure on Russia, they won't be afraid anymore," Zelenskyy is convinced.

Read on Censor.NET: "Who has a better relationship with Trump than I do?" – Zelenskyy

Negotiations

He also noted that European countries are finding it difficult to find their place in the trilateral talks.

"And I don't see any signs from the U.S. that they want this," the president noted.

Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, Zelenskyy stated that he is not afraid of Trump and has a normal, professional relationship with him.

Read more: Another Russian attack is possible tonight – Zelenskyy