Bukovel has implemented international eco-standards, as well as water and air monitoring, - shareholder Zakhar Palytsia

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Bukovel has published a sustainable development report for 2025 year, which contains environmental indicators and initiatives being implemented at the resort.

This was announced by the resort's shareholder Zakhar Palytsia, Censor.NET reports.

A new tourism standard

According to report, during the year the company planted more than 6 thousand plants, conducted international certification of 12 hotels under the Green Key system, introduced comprehensive monitoring of water and air quality, and continued to develop the field of sorting and safe disposal of waste.

"Bukovel" is forming a new standard of tourism in Ukraine — responsible, sustainable and environmentally conscious. The presented report is not only a summary of the year, but also a roadmap for the future development of the resort. And an example for the entire industry – how the largest resort in Eastern Europe integrates sustainable development into all operational processes of the company," – said Zakhar Palytsia.

Read more: "Water and Air Quality Online": Bukovel resort has opened access to water and air quality data

Social initiatives

The report also covers social initiatives — inclusivity, veteran programs, cultural projects, as well as international cooperation and the first sociological study of a tourist destination with the support of the Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University and the Dnipro Polytechnic University.

Environmental data

"The report collects environmental data in a single system for the first time. The resort analyzes key indicators: resource consumption, water use, and waste management, which allowed it to identify areas of impact and form goals to reduce environmental impact. Special attention was paid to water quality monitoring as one of the priorities for a safe and comfortable stay for guests," – said Bohdan Krasavtsev, Head of the Sustainable Development Office of the Bukovel Resort.

Key figures for 2025:

• 28,581 t CO₂e — total carbon footprint,

• 31 analyses — water quality monitoring,

• 30% — emission reduction target by 2030,

• 12 hotels — certified according to the Green Key standard,

• 6,000+ plants — planted to support ecosystems,

• 16 containers — equipped for waste sorting,

• 85% of business representatives note the positive impact of the resort on the development of entrepreneurship in the region,

• 80% of residents confirm the positive economic impact of the resort on the community,

• 5 memorandums signed within the framework of cooperation with state, public and educational institutions

. As previously reported, the resort launched a dashboard that displays online information about air quality, water conditions, and other environmental indicators.