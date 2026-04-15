Five countries announced new contributions to PURL during Ramstein meeting, - Fedorov

During "Ramstein," a number of countries announced additional contributions to the PURL program (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List).

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov made this announcement at a press conference following the 34th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Berlin.

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New contributions

Fedorov noted that there were some announcements today regarding new contributions to PURL.

"PURL remains an important project for us. And today, various countries have announced new contributions to PURL. And I would like to express my gratitude for that," he said.

Which countries are we talking about?

The Minister of Defense announced that Belgium, Norway, Bulgaria, Lithuania, and Estonia have announced contributions to the PURL.

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