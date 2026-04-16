Ukrainian drone flies over "Donbas Arena", locates target and attacks an occupiers’ lorry. VIDEO

Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine’s "Azov" unit continue to demonstrate their effectiveness, operating in the very heart of the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk. Footage has appeared online showing Ukrainian drones flying over the city’s landmarks, including the Donbas Arena stadium. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The appearance of Ukrainian "birds" over the city’s main sports arena was a prelude to a series of precision strikes on the invaders’ military facilities.

"Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones are already flying over the 'Donbas Arena' and destroying Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk," reads the caption accompanying the published footage.

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See also on Censor.NET: "Rubicon" unit base in Donetsk and enemy depots in Vilne hit – Special Operations Forces. VIDEO