Morning UAV attack on Odesa: three people injured, including child

On the morning of April 16, Russian drones struck civilian and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In Odesa, three people, including a child, were reportedly injured as a result of an attack by strike drones on the grounds of one of the city’s markets.

The roof and windows of a car dealership were also damaged, as were eight passenger cars inside. At another location, a private home and a car were hit.

The victims are receiving all necessary assistance.

A UAV strike on a civilian cargo ship flying the flag of Nauru was also recorded, resulting in a fire in one of the containers. The fire was extinguished by the crew. The ship continued on its way. No reports of fatalities or injuries have been received.

See more: Massive combined strike: 15 people killed across regions, with Odesa, Kyiv and Dnipro hardest hit. PHOTOS

Massive shelling on April 16