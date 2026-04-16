Morning UAV attack on Odesa: three people injured, including child
On the morning of April 16, Russian drones struck civilian and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
In Odesa, three people, including a child, were reportedly injured as a result of an attack by strike drones on the grounds of one of the city’s markets.
The roof and windows of a car dealership were also damaged, as were eight passenger cars inside. At another location, a private home and a car were hit.
The victims are receiving all necessary assistance.
A UAV strike on a civilian cargo ship flying the flag of Nauru was also recorded, resulting in a fire in one of the containers. The fire was extinguished by the crew. The ship continued on its way. No reports of fatalities or injuries have been received.
Massive shelling on April 16
- On the night of April 16, 2026, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and strike drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under attack.
- As of this morning, at least 15 people are known to have been killed and over 100 injured; the figures are being updated.
- Four people were killed in Kyiv, including a child. Over 50 people were injured. The Podil and Obolon districts suffered the most damage.
- In Odesa, two waves of attacks killed 8 people and injured dozens. Port and residential infrastructure were damaged, and a high-rise building was partially destroyed.
- At least 3 people were killed in Dnipro and the surrounding region, and there are wounded, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
- In Kharkiv, civilians were injured by drone strikes, and damage was reported in residential areas.
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