Slovakia files complaint against Fico over alleged collusion with Orban on migrants – Aktuality

The Slovak opposition party OĽaNO (Hnutie Slovensko) has filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office against Prime Minister Robert Fico.

According to Censor.NET, Aktuality reports on this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The nature of the charges

The statement refers to a possible conspiracy between Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to artificially create a migration crisis ahead of the 2023 elections.

The case also mentions Defense Minister Robert Kalinák and Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj-Eštok.

The opposition believes that politicians may have coordinated their actions with a foreign government for political gain.

Read: "If you're such heroes, go fight in Ukraine": Fico sparked a school protest in Poprad. VIDEO

What the party is saying

A party representative and former Minister of Internal Affairs, Roman Mikulech, stated that even during the crisis, suspicions arose regarding its artificial nature.

According to him, Fico actively exploited the issue of migrants during the election campaign, stoking public fears.

He also noted that if a conspiracy is proven, such actions could be classified as sabotage or even treason.

Read on Censor.NET: "We've had enough of Fico": Anti-government protests took place in Slovakia. PHOTOS

The context of the statements

The complaint was prompted by statements made by Hungarian politician Péter Magyar, who suggested that Budapest might have deliberately directed migrants toward the Slovak border ahead of the elections in Slovakia.

The government's response

The Slovak Ministry of the Interior has denied the allegations.

They claimed that the opposition is using this issue to cover up its own mistakes during the migration crisis.