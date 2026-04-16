Since start of day, enemy has attacked Defense Forces positions 41 times, – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on Thursday, April 16, Russian troops have attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 41 times. The heaviest fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Ryzhivka, and Kruzhok came under fire; in the Chernihiv region – Bleshnia.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 46 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, four of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Russia has stepped up its attacks: over 130 engagements in single day, - General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Symynivka and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted once to improve its tactical position near the settlement of Podoly.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman and Sloviansk directions, the enemy conducted no active operations since the start of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near the settlements of Minkivka and Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 17 times to push Ukrainian troops out of their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, and Kotlyne. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Kalynivske. The settlements of Pidhavrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, and Pokrovske were hit by airstrikes.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,313,970 people (+1,010 per day), 11,864 tanks, 40,003 artillery systems, 24,390 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Zarichne, and Tsvitkove. One battle is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes near the settlements of Vozdvyzhivska, Kopani, Vasylivske, Tavriiske, and Rivne.

near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Zarichne, and Tsvitkove. One battle is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes near the settlements of Vozdvyzhivska, Kopani, Vasylivske, Tavriiske, and Rivne. The settlements of Vasynivka and Tavriiske were hit by airstrikes in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilogrudyi Island.

The situation in other sectors of the front has not changed significantly. No attempts by the enemy to advance were recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Since start of day, enemy has attacked Defense Forces positions 40 times – General Staff