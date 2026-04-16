Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement on a ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a statement on Truth Social.

According to the American leader, the sides agreed to a temporary truce that is due to begin shortly.

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Agreement on a 10-day ceasefire

Trump said the Israeli prime minister and the Lebanese president had agreed to introduce a 10-day ceasefire.

"The prime minister of Israel and the president of Lebanon have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will officially begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5:00 p.m. North American Eastern Time," he said.

In Kyiv time, that corresponds to midnight. The pause is expected to be used to try to lay the groundwork for further de-escalation.

Read more: IDF attacked 10 "Hezbollah" targets in Lebanon in half hour

The U.S. president also said he had instructed Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine to coordinate efforts with both countries.

According to him, the U.S. side will work to ensure that the temporary ceasefire develops into lasting peace between Israel and Lebanon.

On April 15, representatives of Israel and Lebanon held talks in Washington with U.S. mediation, in what was described as the first negotiations at that level in a long time.

Read more: Israeli tank shells UN peacekeepers’ observation tower in Lebanon