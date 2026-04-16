Czech initiative is having real effect, more than 4 million rounds delivered to Ukraine, Rutte says

Under the Czech initiative, allies have delivered more than 4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a joint press conference in Prague with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

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The initiative has proved effective

Rutte is convinced that allies should continue financing the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine under the Czech initiative.

"As for Ukraine, I welcome the progress of the Czech ammunition initiative. It is having a real effect. More than 4 million rounds of ammunition have been delivered to Ukraine," the NATO secretary general said.

He called on other allies to continue funding the initiative "so that Ukraine gets the ammunition it needs to hold off the Russians."

Read more: Funds for 880,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine are already available as part of "Czech initiative"

Support from partners

In addition, Rutte recalled yesterday’s meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, welcoming new support packages for Ukraine announced by its members, including Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium, which announced new assistance worth €1.1 billion.

"Yesterday’s missile and drone attacks on Ukraine showed how ruthless Russia is. It continues to sow terror from the sky, killing and injuring civilians. Ukraine needs our support to defend itself against Russia today, to be in a strong position to secure peace, and to deter any future aggression," the Alliance chief stressed.

See more: Russian forces are using dangerous types of ammunition in Kharkiv region. PHOTO