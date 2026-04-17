EU plans to provide Ukraine with first tranche of €90bn loan by end of June – Dombrovskis

With the change of prime minister in Hungary, the European Union plans to begin disbursing a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, with the first tranche expected at the end of June.

European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said this in an interview with AFP, Censor.NET reports, citing La Gazette France.

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What is known

"The results of the elections in Hungary now allow us to launch our €90 billion support programme for Ukraine for this year and next year. We aim to transfer the first tranche of our loan to Ukraine already in the second quarter of this year," Dombrovskis said.

He added that this means the end of June.

Read more: First tranche from €90 billion loan will be spent on Ukrainian-made drones – Kubilius

Loan blocked

It is worth recalling that this loan had been blocked since the end of 2025 by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. In view of Orbán’s defeat in the parliamentary elections, Brussels hopes these funds will be unblocked quickly.

According to Dombrovskis, the €90 billion loan is expected to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s financial needs.

Read more: Britain may join EU’s €90 billion loan for Ukraine, - Times

At the same time, according to the European commissioner, "we can be quite confident in our ability to cover all of Ukraine’s financial needs" thanks to assistance from other partners.

Background