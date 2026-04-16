First tranche from €90 billion loan will be spent on Ukrainian-made drones – Kubilius

Drone Industry

The first tranche of military aid to be provided under the EU’s €90 billion loan will be directed toward the purchase of Ukrainian-made drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius.

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Details

"For 2026, Ukraine has requested defence assistance totalling €28.3 billion. The first supply plan is focused on drones from Ukraine’s advanced defence industry," Kubilius said.

He clarified that for the next supply plans, the EU "expects greater involvement from the European defence industry."

Read more: Ukraine and Italy will work out details of Drone Deal between countries – Zelenskyy

Background

It was reported earlier that the European Commission had postponed the provision of the first tranche under the €90 billion loan programme for Ukraine.

Read more: United Kingdom has announced its largest-ever shipment of drones to Ukraine—more than 120,000 by end of year