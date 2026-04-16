ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12223 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine from Europe Drone industry
1 241 9

First tranche from €90 billion loan will be spent on Ukrainian-made drones – Kubilius

Drone Industry

First EU loan tranche for Ukraine to fund domestic drones

The first tranche of military aid to be provided under the EU’s €90 billion loan will be directed toward the purchase of Ukrainian-made drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"For 2026, Ukraine has requested defence assistance totalling €28.3 billion. The first supply plan is focused on drones from Ukraine’s advanced defence industry," Kubilius said.

He clarified that for the next supply plans, the EU "expects greater involvement from the European defence industry."

Read more: Ukraine and Italy will work out details of Drone Deal between countries – Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: United Kingdom has announced its largest-ever shipment of drones to Ukraine—more than 120,000 by end of year

Author: 

European Union (3529) Andrius Kubilius (57) drones (4976)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 