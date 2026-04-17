Manual control in system of government is "fertile" ground for corruption, Budanov says

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov believes that only the complete dismantling of the system of "manual control" and a transition to unwavering rule of law will allow Ukraine to truly overcome corruption.

He said this following the meeting "European Integration: Reforms in the Justice Sector", Censor.NET reports.

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Budanov on fighting corruption

During the meeting, Ukraine's guests, civil society organisations, and diplomats from partner countries sought to find an answer to the question of how to achieve the triumph of justice, the rule of law, and effectively counter corruption.

Budanov stressed that "corruption begins where manual control begins."

"Manual control in the system of government is a 'fertile' ground for the growth of corruption. Because where transparent, understandable, and most importantly, the same rules for everyone prevail instead of 'telephone justice' and manual control, it becomes very difficult for corruption to survive," he said.

Read more: EU countries express doubts about Ukraine’s accelerated accession due to corruption – media

Ukraine is ready for initiatives to overcome corruption

The head of the Presidential Office called on all active citizens to cooperate with the Presidential Office, including on the issue of fighting corruption.

"We are open to sound initiatives and constructive proposals, because only in unity will we be able to achieve results," he added.

Read more: "I’m not afraid to argue with Zelenskyy," — Budanov