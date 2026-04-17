Tortured and killed 8-month-old baby: man from Kirovohrad region sentenced to life imprisonment

The Court of Appeal sentenced to life imprisonment a man who beat an eight-month-old baby to death in the Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

Kravchenko noted that the child spent the last month of his life in agony. The man systematically abused the infant: beat, threw, put out cigarette butts on his skin, overturned the stroller with the child.

One day, he struck the baby's head against the wall several times while drunk. The boy died the same day.

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The examination confirmed that this was "not an isolated act of violence, but prolonged torture." Experts recorded numerous burns, hematomas, and abrasions on the child's body.

Court verdict

The Prosecutor General says that for years the accused did not admit guilt and tried to shift the responsibility to the mother.

The court of first instance imposed a sentence of 15 years in prison. The prosecutor's office filed an appeal, and eventually, the Court of Appeal overturned the verdict as too lenient and imposed life imprisonment.

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