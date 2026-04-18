Air defense destroyed 190 enemy drones out of 219, - Air Force

Starting in the evening of April 17, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory with 219 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types. About 150 of them were Shahed drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Launches were recorded from the following directions:

Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

Chauda – Crimea Regional Administration.

"The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

Results of the air defense system

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 190 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 28 strike UAVs were recorded striking 17 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 9 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Ukrainian Air Force emphasized.

Read more on Censor.NET: Enemy launches strike drone attacks on the night of April 18, - Air Force