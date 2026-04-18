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Negotiations with Ukraine are not priority for Kremlin, — Lavrov
Negotiations with Ukraine are not currently a priority for the Kremlin.
This view was expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.
What is being said in Russia about the negotiations with Ukraine?
"The issue of resuming negotiations on Ukraine is not a priority at this time, but Russia is not ruling them out and is ready to consider a request to that effect when it is received," Lavrov assured.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that he is willing to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.
- Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a summit between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the President of Turkey and, possibly, the United States.
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