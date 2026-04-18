Negotiations with Ukraine are not priority for Kremlin, — Lavrov

Negotiations with Ukraine are not currently a priority for the Kremlin.

This view was expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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What is being said in Russia about the negotiations with Ukraine?

"The issue of resuming negotiations on Ukraine is not a priority at this time, but Russia is not ruling them out and is ready to consider a request to that effect when it is received," Lavrov assured.

What happened before?

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that he is willing to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a summit between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the President of Turkey and, possibly, the United States.

Read more: Europe must be involved in negotiations on ending war in Ukraine, Merz says