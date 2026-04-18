Unknown man opened fire on people in Kyiv: six people were killed and injured; gunman was shot dead during his arrest (updated). VIDEO

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown individual opened fire on people.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Police are conducting a special operation

As noted, the police are conducting a special operation to apprehend the suspect.

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Victims of the shooting

According to preliminary information, one person has died and there are injured. The number of casualties is being confirmed.



Police units and KORD special forces have been deployed to the scene.



The police added that the information will be updated.

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Update

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, there are casualties and several fatalities as a result of the shooting. Among those injured on the street in the Holosiivskyi district is a child. She is being transported to hospital by medics.

Adult casualties are being examined and treated at the scene.

A special operation to apprehend the man who opened fire and is currently inside a supermarket is ongoing.

According to preliminary reports, shots are also being fired inside the supermarket.

Klitschko added that, according to medical staff, there are currently two fatalities in the Holosiivskyi district.

Five people wounded in the street shooting have been admitted to hospitals in the capital.

Among them is one child, as well as a security guard from the supermarket where the gunman burst in and is currently holed up.

The operation to apprehend him is ongoing.

A video from the supermarket where the gunman is located has appeared on social media.

At 18:12, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the gunman in Kyiv had been killed during his arrest.

"Special forces from the National Police’s KORD unit stormed the shop where the attacker was located. He had taken people hostage and fired at police officers during the arrest. Prior to this, negotiators had attempted to make contact with him. The number of victims is being confirmed. There are fatalities and injuries," said Klymenko.

Read more: Man who carried out shooting in Kyiv is Dmytro Vasylchenkov, native of Russian Federation, — sources

Later, Klitschko reported that there were five more casualties in the Holosiivskyi district. Prior to that, medical personnel had hospitalized 10 wounded people.

In addition, according to medical officials, five people were killed in a shooting on the street and inside a supermarket in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

A woman who was among the 10 people hospitalized after being shot by the gunman has also just died at the hospital. Her identity is being confirmed; she was about 30 years old.

In other words, the shooting has left a total of six people dead.

Klitschko added that medical personnel provided on-site treatment to six victims. Among them was a four-month-old infant who had been poisoned by carbon monoxide in an apartment next to the one that the gunman had set on fire on the street and in the supermarket prior to the tragedy. The child’s parents refused to have the infant hospitalized.