Woman opened fire in square in Lutsk: bullet shattered trolleybus window. VIDEO
In the centre of Lutsk, on Teatralna Square, a young woman fired her gun haphazardly into the air, with one of the bullets striking a trolleybus as passengers were boarding.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Municipal Guard Department of Lutsk City Council.
- In Lutsk, on Teatralna Square, a young woman staged a makeshift ‘shooting range’, firing haphazardly into the air.
- As a result, one of the bullets hit a trolleybus that was just picking up and dropping off passengers at a public transport stop. The impact damaged the vehicle’s window.
No one was injured
Fortunately, there were no casualties — neither the passengers nor the driver were injured.
Law enforcement officers have already responded to the incident; proceedings have been initiated and investigations are ongoing.
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