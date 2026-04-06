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Woman opened fire in square in Lutsk: bullet shattered trolleybus window. VIDEO

In the centre of Lutsk, on Teatralna Square, a young woman fired her gun haphazardly into the air, with one of the bullets striking a trolleybus as passengers were boarding.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Municipal Guard Department of Lutsk City Council.

  • In Lutsk, on Teatralna Square, a young woman staged a makeshift ‘shooting range’, firing haphazardly into the air.
  • As a result, one of the bullets hit a trolleybus that was just picking up and dropping off passengers at a public transport stop. The impact damaged the vehicle’s window.

See more: Zelenskyy on strike on Lutsk: We are proposing Easter truce, and Russia’s response is ’Shaheds’. PHOTOS

No one was injured

Fortunately, there were no casualties — neither the passengers nor the driver were injured.

Law enforcement officers have already responded to the incident; proceedings have been initiated and investigations are ongoing.

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Lutsk (72) shooting (446) trolleybus (2) Volyn region (139) Lutskyy district (32)
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