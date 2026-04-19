Russia has temporarily scaled back intensity of fighting, but has not abandoned its plans for Donbas, — Trehubov

Over the past two days, the Russian military has reduced the intensity of its combat operations, but this does not indicate a change in its strategic plans.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, spoke about this on the Den.LIVE program.

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"There were several dozen combat engagements, but the number has dropped back down to fewer than ten. But this is purely a temporary situation. They will try again; they will keep pushing forward," Trehubov noted.

According to him, the Russian General Staff continues to focus on the occupation of Donbas and on stepping up operations in other areas.

The spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation also said that the occupiers are maintaining pressure in the Sumy and Kharkiv sectors, in particular continuing their attempts to advance toward Kupiansk and establish a so-called "control zone" along the border.

As a reminder, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, previously stated that Russia is planning a new ground offensive in the southeastern regions of Ukraine and intends to deploy strategic reserves.

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