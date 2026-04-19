Pope has responded to attacks on Ukraine and called for dialogue

Pope Leo XIV expressed his support for Ukraine amid intensifying attacks by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in the pontiff’s post on social media platform X.

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According to the Pope, he is deeply concerned about the new wave of shelling, which is once again affecting the civilian population. He emphasized his spiritual support for the Ukrainian people and called for an end to the hostilities.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent escalation of attacks against Ukraine, which continue to affect civilians. I express my solidarity with those who are suffering and assure you of my prayers for the entire Ukrainian people," said the Pope.

The pontiff also emphasized the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and urged the parties to choose the path of negotiation over war.

See more: Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai in Russia: explosions were heard near port and smoke was observed. PHOTO

A Call for Peace and the Situation in Other Countries

The Pope also drew attention to the situation in the Middle East. He noted that the ceasefire in Lebanon offers grounds for cautious optimism and could signal a reduction in tensions in the region.

According to him, such steps offer an opportunity to alleviate the plight of the civilian population and open the door to further dialogue.