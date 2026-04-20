Russia is blocking social media as it prepares for major mobilisation, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the blocking of social media in Russia may be linked to a large-scale mobilisation.

The head of state made this statement in an interview for a telethon, reports Censor.NET.

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"Restricting access to social media in the Russian Federation is not about limiting criticism of their head of state. In my view, the aim is deeper. It is to prevent riots.

What could trigger riots in our northern neighbour? In my view, several factors. First and foremost, the general mobilisation, which is extensive. This involves the mobilisation of people from major cities, particularly Moscow and St Petersburg," he explained.

Read more: In Russia’s poorer regions, recruitment of contract soldiers falters amid heavy losses and low pay - DIU

Why does Russia need mobilisation?

According to Zelenskyy, Russia needs a large-scale mobilisation in order to launch another major offensive against Ukraine.

"Option B is to minimise costs and effort and launch a parallel, small-scale offensive where fewer combat forces are required. Because certain states, such as the Baltic states, are not prepared for a major confrontation. This is because they are small, not because they lack courage, whereas the Russians are brave," said the president.

Read more: This year, Russia plans to recruit over 400,000 military personnel, activity at front is increasing, - Syrskyi