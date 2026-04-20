Soldiers of 71st Brigade of Airborne Assault Forces eliminated 35 occupiers during attempt to break through via gas pipeline and on quad bikes. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces continue to attempt unconventional, albeit repeatedly failed, methods of advance. A video has emerged online showing the defeat of yet another enemy group that attempted to break through using gas infrastructure and light vehicles. This is reported by Censor.NET.

Thanks to the professionalism and vigilance of the fighters of the 71st Separate Airborne Brigade (AAF), working in coordination with neighbouring units, the enemy’s treacherous manoeuvre was detected in time.

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Details of the enemy attack:

Infiltration tactics: The enemy attempted to slip through the gas pipeline unnoticed, hoping to use it as a protected cover to break through to the rear of our positions.

Assault using light vehicles: In parallel with the foot infiltration, the enemy deployed a high-speed group on motorbikes and quad bikes, attempting to cross open terrain as quickly as possible.

Enemy casualties during the operation:

Casualties: 35 occupiers eliminated, 17 wounded.

Vehicles: 3 motorcycles and 4 quad bikes destroyed.

"You won’t believe it – but it’s the pipe again. Another attempt to break through via a gas pipe using light vehicles – not the first time, nor the second, but with the same result," Ukrainian paratroopers commented on the incident.

Read more: 29 occupiers down: fighters from 71st SJB eliminated Russians who had emerged from gas pipeline. VIDEO