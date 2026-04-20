Eight people injured, one in serious condition, after explosion at enterprise in Rivne region – police

An explosion occurred on the premises of an enterprise near Rivne, leaving at least eight people injured.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Rivne Region police.

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What is known about the explosion

The incident occurred on April 20 at around 1 p.m.

According to law enforcement, the explosion occurred at an enterprise whose operations are not related to chemical production.

A fire broke out after the explosion, but rescuers have already contained it.

At present, eight people are known to have been injured.

One of them is in serious condition.

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Work of emergency services

Emergency services and the leadership of law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the explosion and deciding on the legal classification of the incident.

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