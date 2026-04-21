US has called on other countries at UN to stop providing aid to Russia

The United States has called on UN member states to help bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine and to cease any support that enables Moscow to continue its aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a speech by Tammy Bruce, Deputy Permanent Representative of the US to the UN.

She said the international community must play a more active role in achieving peace, in particular by exerting influence on countries that are aiding Russia’s military efforts.

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The US has called on China, North Korea and Iran to cease their support for Russia

The American diplomat emphasised that certain states continue to assist Russia in waging war. In particular, this involves the supply of dual-use goods, ammunition and military technology.

"We call on all UN member states to play a constructive role in ending this war, in particular by ceasing support that enables Russia to continue this war," Bruce stated.

She specifically called on China to stop supplying components that could be used for military purposes. The US is also demanding that North Korea cease the transfer of ammunition and missiles, which violates UN Security Council resolutions.

Furthermore, according to the US representative, Iran has already supplied Russia with hundreds of attack drones and missiles. At the same time, Moscow is reportedly supplying Tehran with military equipment, creating additional security risks in the Persian Gulf region.

Read more: China and Russia tried to block sanctions against Iran at UN

US supports negotiations and the return of Ukrainian children

Washington emphasises that the diplomatic route remains key to ending the war. US President Donald Trump, according to Bruce, is determined to achieve a lasting peace.

She recalled that the parties recently managed to agree on a prisoner of war exchange, which was a positive sign for further negotiations.

The US is paying particular attention to the issue of returning Ukrainian children who have been illegally taken to Russia or to the occupied territories. A special $25 million aid programme has been launched for this purpose.

Washington emphasises that these efforts are part of broader international work aimed at achieving a stable and lasting peace.