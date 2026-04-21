EU plans to provide Ukraine with first tranche of €90 billion as early as late spring, — Dombrovskis

The European Union expects to disburse the first tranche of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine in late May or early June 2026.

According to Censor.NET, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis stated this during a conversation with journalists.

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According to him, the technical preparations for the funding are currently proceeding without delays. The European Commission does not foresee any risks of the schedule being disrupted and plans to complete all procedures by the specified deadlines.

"There are currently no delays in our work, and we are not creating any potential delays. I think we can make plans for late May or early June," Dombrovskis said.

Loan Terms and Conditions

At the same time, negotiations are ongoing regarding the text of the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and the EU. A list of reforms that Kyiv must implement in order to receive funds under this financial program is also being drawn up.

Dombrovskis noted that Ukraine will be able to hold out until European funding arrives thanks to the support of other international partners. According to him, the resources already mobilized are sufficient to cover current needs until the first tranche is received.

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