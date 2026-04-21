Russia plans to halt oil transit to Germany via Druzhba pipeline from 1 May, — Reuters

Russia plans to halt oil transit from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline as early as May 1.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports on this.

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According to the agency, the updated export schedules have already been sent to Germany and Kazakhstan. This concerns the supply of Kazakh oil via the northern branch of the pipeline, which runs through Poland.

The main recipient of this crude oil is the PCK refinery in Schwedt—one of the largest in Germany. The facility switched to Kazakh crude after Berlin stopped importing Russian crude in 2022.

Transit volumes have been on the rise recently—by the end of 2025, they reached 2.146 million tons, a 44% increase compared to the previous year.

Russia's decision comes amid strained relations with Germany, particularly following the transfer of Rosneft's German assets to state control in 2022. In addition, the stability of supplies has been repeatedly disrupted by drone attacks on pipeline infrastructure within the territory of the Russian Federation.

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