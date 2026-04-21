Russia strikes central Sloviansk with MLRS: five people injured

Russian troops struck the central part of Sloviansk with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) during the day on April 21, injuring five people.

As reported by Censor.NET, Sloviansk City Military Administration head Vadym Liakh said this on Facebook.

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"At 1:50 p.m., the enemy once again struck Sloviansk. MLRS hit the road surface in the central part of the city," the statement says.

Liakh added that, preliminarily, five people were injured.

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It was reported earlier on the morning of April 21 that the enemy struck Sloviansk with FAB bombs: three people were injured, and an educational institution was destroyed.