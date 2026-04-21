Enemy struck Sloviansk with FABs: 3 people injured, training centre destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTO

Late on the evening of 20 April and in the early hours of 21 April, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the CMA, Vadym Liakh, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

As noted, the enemy attacked the city twice. Air strikes using FABs were recorded. The first at 23:20, the second at 05:50.

Watch more: Situation in the Sloviansk direction is complicated: enemy is targeting logistics and preparing for assaults, – 81st Airborne Brigade. VIDEO

"Both times, the central parts of Sloviansk were hit. An educational institution has been destroyed," the mayor clarified.





There are casualties

According to the CMA, three casualties are currently known.

A woman has been hospitalised, while her husband and adult son have received outpatient treatment.

See more: Russia shelled two districts in Donetsk region: there are casualties and destruction. PHOTOS