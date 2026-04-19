Russia shelled two districts in Donetsk region: there are casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 18 April 2026, Russian forces launched intense attacks on two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, two people were wounded; one private house was destroyed and two were damaged; in Rai-Oleksandrivka, one person was wounded. In Sloviansk, a car was damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person was wounded and a private house was damaged. In Kuritsyne, Novodonetsk district, the infrastructure was damaged. In Andriivka, a car was destroyed.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: One person killed, four injured. PHOTOS

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times in just 24 hours.









See also: Russian strike on Kramatorsk: two wounded and destruction. Photo report