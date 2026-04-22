Another scandal has erupted over the construction of four massive estates in the village of Kozyn. According to investigations, the properties, worth millions of dollars, may have been intended for members of the highest echelons of power.

This concerns the construction of four mansions in which, it is claimed, Yermak, Mindich, Chernyshov and Zelenskyy and his family were to reside, reports Censor.NET, citing the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

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Details

Journalists’ reports and the leaked recordings of businessman Timur Mindich mention the names of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov and Mindich himself, as well as the interests of the Head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak, and the family of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is reported that the Chernyshov family has close ties with the presidential couple (Chernyshov’s wife is Olena Zelenska’s godmother), which may have facilitated lobbying for the developer’s interests.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre insists that they became godparents whilst working together, and not before. In other words, this is not a case of a ‘one godfather helped out another’ into office, but rather the opposite — close political cooperation and being part of the inner circle led to the establishment of family ties.

What is this about?

As a reminder, yesterday we published photos from the christening of the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits: among the guests were Olena Zelenska and former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

As reported, the wife of former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov – Svitlana, who is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s godmother – attempted to hide documents relating to the construction of four estates in Kozyn.

It should be added that the construction of Chernyshov’s estates in Kozyn is mentioned in the ‘Mindich tapes’.

Watch more: Construction of Chernyshov’s estates in Kozyn is mentioned in "Mindich’s tapes," - media. VIDEO