ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10378 visitors online
News Bihus.info investigation on Chernyshov
17 110 82

Estates for Zelenskyy, Yermak and Chernyshov: AntAC has revealed details of construction in Kozyn. VIDEO

Another scandal has erupted over the construction of four massive estates in the village of Kozyn. According to investigations, the properties, worth millions of dollars, may have been intended for members of the highest echelons of power.

This concerns the construction of four mansions in which, it is claimed, Yermak, Mindich, Chernyshov and Zelenskyy and his family were to reside, reports Censor.NET, citing the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

Journalists’ reports and the leaked recordings of businessman Timur Mindich mention the names of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov and Mindich himself, as well as the interests of the Head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak, and the family of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is reported that the Chernyshov family has close ties with the presidential couple (Chernyshov’s wife is Olena Zelenska’s godmother), which may have facilitated lobbying for the developer’s interests.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre insists that they became godparents whilst working together, and not before. In other words, this is not a case of a ‘one godfather helped out another’ into office, but rather the opposite — close political cooperation and being part of the inner circle led to the establishment of family ties.

What is this about?

Watch more: Construction of Chernyshov’s estates in Kozyn is mentioned in "Mindich’s tapes," - media. VIDEO

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8885) nepotism (5) anti-corruption center (70) Zelenska Olena (51)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 