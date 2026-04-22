Zelenskyy meets with Spanish Defence Minister Robles and discusses military cooperation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles, during which the parties discussed further defence cooperation between the two countries.
As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state said this on Telegram.
Defence cooperation
During the meeting, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of expanding the SAFE programme and developing joint production of defence products.
According to him, Ukraine expects new joint projects to emerge in this area.
Situation on the front
The president also briefed the Spanish side on the current situation on the front.
In particular, the discussion focused on Russia’s constant missile and drone strikes.
Air defence support
Zelenskyy thanked Spain for supporting Ukraine’s air defence.
This concerns supplies of missiles for Hawk and Patriot systems.
According to the president, these weapons are in short supply, so such assistance is of key importance for protecting Ukraine from massive attacks.
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