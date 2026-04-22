Belgium to transfer 15 Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a batch of self-propelled anti-aircraft systems from Belgium to strengthen its air defence.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to an article by L'Echo.

The delivery involves 15 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems, which are to be purchased from a private company, refurbished and handed over to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

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Terms of delivery and funding

According to the outlet, the Belgian government plans to purchase the equipment from OIP, a subsidiary of Israel’s Elbit Systems. These systems were previously in service with the Belgian army but were withdrawn from service in the 2000s.

Before being sent to Ukraine, the equipment is to be restored at Belgian enterprises. The value of the deal has not yet been disclosed.

The purchase is part of a military aid package for Ukraine worth about 1 billion euros, approved in early April.

"The vehicles will be refurbished and prepared for transfer to the Ukrainian side," L'Echo writes.

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Gepard capabilities and use

The Gepard systems are equipped with twin 35 mm guns and radar target detection systems. Although the equipment was developed back in the 1970s, it remains effective in modern combat conditions.

Ukrainian troops are already using similar systems to counter Russian kamikaze drones and cruise missiles at low and medium altitudes.

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