Largest handover in Lviv’s history: 68 vehicles delivered to emergency services with Taiwan’s support, says Sadovyi. PHOTO
The largest handover of vehicles for Ukraine’s emergency services in Lviv’s history took place in the city: 68 specialized vehicles were delivered to communities in the east, south, and center of the country with the support of Taiwan.
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"This is what a real EMERGENCY looks like! Today marked the largest handover of vehicles for Ukraine’s emergency services in Lviv’s history. This is assistance from Taiwan," Sadovyi wrote.
What vehicles were handed over?
A total of 68 vehicles, fire, medical, and specialized units, are being sent to communities in the east, south, and center of the country that come under shelling every day.
In particular, they are intended for Kharkiv and Kupiansk.
"These are the vehicles that arrive first when every minute counts.
We thank the people of Taiwan for this support. This is not just equipment — these are lives saved," Sadovyi stressed.
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