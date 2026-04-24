Authorities have allocated further 0.6 billion hryvnias for united telethon, – Zhelezniak

The authorities have decided to allocate 600 million hryvnias in state funding to a united news telethon without holding a tender. Each hour of airtime costs almost 170,000 hryvnias.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament for the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.

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Allocation of funds for the marathon

According to him, against the backdrop of reports of a delayed financial crisis, the authorities have allocated a further 0.6 billion hryvnias of budget funds to finance the telethon. This is evident from the state electronic public procurement system Prozorro.

In particular, the funds were distributed among several media companies:

"Studio 1+1" received 179 million UAH,

179 million to "SLM News",

UAH 179 million (calculated at UAH 169,000 per hour of content excluding VAT) – "We-Ukraine",

UAH 100 million – "Inter".

Read more: Telethon "United News": 96% pro-government versus 4% opposition in February, – "Detector Media"

Cost per hour of content

Separately, the MP drew attention to the difference in the cost of producing one hour of content.

According to the data he provided, production at "We-Ukraine" is the most expensive — 169,000 UAH per hour excluding VAT. For "Studio 1+1", this figure stands at 130,600 UAH, for "SLM News" — 115,000 UAH, and for "Inter" — 96,000 UAH per hour.

At the same time, Zhelezniak suggested a link between one of the broadcasters and the authorities, rhetorically asking: "Can you guess which one was created specifically for the Office and Yermak?"

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 638 million for unified telethon – Zhelezniak. DOCUMENT



