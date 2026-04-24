Fedorov gave report on his first three months as defense minister: air defense, drones, enemy casualties. LIST

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported on what he has accomplished during his first three months in office.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What have we managed to do?

The Minister of Defense outlined the 30 steps that have been taken since he took office.

1. Disabling Starlink for the Russians, which protected our airspace from Starlink-guided drones and radically changed the situation on the front lines.

2. Implementation of after-action reviews and rapid response to airstrikes targeting energy infrastructure. Increased interception rates for all types of aerial targets.

3. Establishment of a "small" air defense command and the appointment of Pavlo Lazar as Deputy Commander of Air Defense.

4. Updating the approach to fundraising through the "Ramstein" mechanism. A record announcement of $38 billion for 2026 and work on the quality and control of aid deliveries.

5. Restructuring the Ministry of Defense and its top management, which will eradicate corruption within the Ministry and increase efficiency a hundredfold. Creation of a team of professional advisors. Launch of the ministry’s new organizational structure on April 1.

6. Implementation of a system to analyze the causes of casualties for each service member and development of a real-time system to analyze the combat effectiveness of brigades and corps.

7. Changing the approach to determining requirements for drones and UGVs for data-driven procurement. No manual intervention required.

8. Procurement of high-quality drones and robotic platforms in a single quarter exceeds the total for the entire previous year.

9. Dozens of updates to the ePoints system—we have begun awarding points for combat operations by army aviation, mobile fire groups against Shahed drones, and snipers. We have introduced a 70% advance payment for manufacturers.

10. Implementation of Mission Control for all crews and drone types. Real-time visibility into every aerial operation.

Read more: For first time, we are introducing universal ground station for fiber-optic drones in military – Fedorov

11. Record-breaking procurement of fiber-optic drones, UGVs, mid-range strike systems, and reconnaissance drones.

12. The first phase of an audit of the state defense industry, a reevaluation of key enterprises’ operations, and decisions that address real-world challenges within the defense system. The dismantling of numerous corruption schemes.

13. Preparation for a comprehensive transformation to improve recruitment and service conditions in the Defense Forces. The first 10 out of 30 projects within this reform are nearly ready to launch. Details to follow.

14. For the first time—the start of large-scale procurement of pickup trucks for the front lines. A tender from the Defense Procurement Agency will be announced in the coming days.

15. A fourfold acceleration and increase in funding for the construction of tunnels with grids to ensure logistics in frontline regions.

16. Start of road repairs critical for military logistics.

17. Agreed reform vision in areas with historically high corruption risks: weapons repair; state quality assurance.

18. Dozens of digital projects: from deferrals in Reserve+ to new digital processes in SAP.

19. A record-breaking contract for PAC missiles for the Patriot system, supported by Germany, which will begin implementation next year but lays the groundwork for procuring missiles today thanks to future contracts.

20. March was a record month for enemy losses across all categories: from personnel to equipment and air defense. 36,000 Russian troops were eliminated.

21. The role of the Defense Forces at operational depth has been completely redefined, as reflected in the quality and quantity of Middlestrike procurements, which will soon begin arriving in the army en masse.

22. Additional funding for the development of the Drone Line has been analyzed and allocated. Units involved in the project are destroying one in every four targets on the battlefield.

23. Development of corps capabilities: funding has been provided for the creation of four separate UAV regiments within pilot corps, and three additional corps have been added to the program.

24. A decision has been made to provide additional funding for the most effective units from other components of the Defense Forces—we are scaling up what delivers results.

Watch more: More than 181,000 drones, UGVs, EW systems and other equipment delivered to front via ePoints in 2026 – Fedorov. VIDEO

25. An additional ₴400 million was allocated to the development of drone-assault units, and successful operations were analyzed. We are developing a new combat concept—the synergy of drones and ground units to systematically destroy the enemy and halt its advance.

26. Artillery range: For the first time, a competition was held for the large-scale procurement of 155-mm long-range artillery rounds (30+ km), with a priority on developing Ukrainian production.

27. Artificial intelligence training and the opening of the Defense AI Center "A1."

28. Streamlining aviation modernization and changing the approach to the codification of weapons and military equipment. From now on, the technical evaluation of a product does not depend on confirmation of need—this reduces the time from development to the ability to supply the troops.

29. Development of private defense capabilities—the ability to transfer weapons from military units, recruit snipers from the Territorial Defense Forces, and a simplified procedure for writing off property have been added.

30. A government decree on conducting experimental procurements worth ₴5 billion was adopted.

According to Fedorov, a number of initiatives and projects are currently in active development. Details will be shared later.

"Some results cannot be discussed publicly. What is important is that most of the issues and causes of fundamental problems that need to be resolved have been identified—with figures, facts, and names. It is impossible to build an effective system on lies," the minister concluded.

Watch more: We are launching new level of short-range air defense: interceptor drones controlled from thousands of kilometers away, Fedorov says. VIDEO