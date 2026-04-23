More than 181,000 drones, UGVs, EW systems and other equipment delivered to front via ePoints in 2026 – Fedorov. VIDEO

In 2026, Ukrainian units ordered more than 181,000 pieces of equipment through the Brave1 Market under the ePoints program, totaling UAH 14 billion. Around 95% of drone units have already joined the system.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"I held a meeting with the team developing the ePoints system — including areas such as battlefield video verification, analytics, and program scaling. We are preparing new solutions to enhance its impact on the front line," he wrote.

Units are ordering verified equipment via Brave1 Market

In 2026, units have already ordered drones, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and electronic warfare (EW) systems through Brave1 Market under the ePoints program worth UAH 14 billion. More than 181,000 units of equipment have already been delivered to the battlefield.

ePoints enables units to independently select and order combat-proven solutions needed at a given moment. Importantly, these supplies are provided in addition to centralized state procurement.

Watch more: Private air defence forces destroyed first jet-powered "Shahed": it was flying at speed of over 400 km/h. VIDEO

Around 95% of drone units have already joined the program.

In March, a record was set — more than 35,300 eliminated or severely wounded occupiers and over 151,200 targets hit.

Six months ago, enemy personnel became a priority target within the system. The number of points awarded for each eliminated or severely wounded occupier was increased, which has delivered results.

Recently, points have also begun to be awarded for combat operations by army aviation, mobile fire groups countering Shahed drones, and snipers. The program will soon be expanded to additional areas.

Read more: EW systems from TAF Industries can be purchased for e-points

Verified videos of strikes form a combat data set in the DELTA system

The system generates a unique dataset of verified combat data within DELTA. Each strike is supported by video confirmation, enabling decision-making based on a real picture of the battlefield.

These data are already becoming a key element of win-win cooperation with partners: they are used to train AI models and develop AI infrastructure for processing battlefield data.

The ePoints program is being developed as a foundation for motivating the military and for the "mathematics of war."

Read more: Results of "Ramstein": $4 billion for air defence and over $1.5 billion for UAVs for Ukraine, - Fedorov