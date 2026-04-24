New brigade commander of 14th SMB, Maksimov, spoke with soldiers who remained at their positions without water or food. VIDEO

The newly appointed commander of the 14th SMB, Taras Maksimov, spoke via video link with troops holding positions in the Kharkiv sector, who have been systematically left without food and water.

According to Censor.NET, he noted that they could call him directly and promised to rotate these soldiers at the earliest opportunity. The conversation took place today – 24 April – after the soldiers had been supplied with everything they needed at their position.

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The day before, information appeared on social media that soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great had been left without adequate supplies of food and drinking water in certain sections of the front line. The author of the post claimed that the command was ignoring requests from the front line.

Read more: Commander of 14th SMB has been relieved of his post, commander of 10th Army Corps has been dismissed and reassigned to lower-ranking position, - General Staff

What led up to this?

It should be recalled that the situation surrounding the soldiers of the 14th Brigade’s 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are serving in the Kharkiv sector, has gained widespread attention online. Relatives say that the soldiers have been in an extremely difficult situation for eight months now — there is a systematic lack of food and drinking water at their positions.

On the morning of 24 April, the General Staff reported that, following the discovery of problems in the 14th SMB, the brigade commander had been relieved of his post, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps had been dismissed and demoted.