Scandal in 14th SMB: Joint Forces Operation is investigating leadership of 10th Corps

The Joint Forces Command has reported ongoing problems with logistics, drones and resources, and has tightened control over its units.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Group’s Facebook page.

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In particular, it is noted that problems with logistics and conditions at the front lines are the result of long-standing management decisions at corps level and its interaction with units, and that these issues did not arise overnight. Despite previous reports of an allegedly controlled situation, the actual state of affairs turned out to be significantly worse.

"This applies both to the organisation of drone operations and to the overall system of engaging the enemy, particularly its ability to influence our logistics and airspace in this sector. There is also a significant problem with insufficient resources to counter enemy units and their infrastructure, which create such conditions for our troops," the Group emphasises.

These issues have been raised before

The command notes that these issues are not new – they have been regularly raised in reports by the Joint Forces Command. Work is ongoing to address them, particularly in terms of improving reconnaissance, planning and logistics.

Command representatives are working with units to help establish an effective system for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as providing drones and ground-based robotic systems, particularly for logistical needs.

"Following public outcry over supply issues within the 14th SMB’s sector and the publication of photos showing soldiers emaciated by hunger, the Joint Forces Command immediately launched an investigation across the entire chain of command of the 10th Corps," the statement reads.

Reaction following the publicity

Additional resources have already been allocated to support the units. The Commander is in contact with field commanders and has assured them of his readiness to provide the necessary assistance.

The Command emphasises the need to report problems openly and not to gloss over the reality of the situation. Commanders at all levels have been tasked with preventing such situations in the future.

"It is important not to remain silent, not to sugarcoat the situation, and not to be swayed by positions or ranks when it comes to the reality of the situation. The main thing is to protect people and treat them with humanity, everything else can be rectified through systematic work," the Command emphasised.

What led up to this?

The day before, a situation involving soldiers from the 14th Brigade’s 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, serving in the Kharkiv sector, gained widespread attention online. Relatives say that the soldiers have been in an extremely difficult situation for eight months now — there is a systematic lack of food and drinking water at their positions.

On the morning of 24 April, the General Staff reported that, following the discovery of problems in the 14th SMB, the brigade commander had been relieved of his post, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps had been dismissed and demoted.

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