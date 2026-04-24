Putin may be removed by his own entourage: Dictators realise this very late – Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes there is a possibility that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could be removed by people from his inner circle.

Censor.NET reports this, citing RBC-Ukraine with reference to a Corriere della Sera publication.

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Talks on ending the war

Sikorski noted that if Putin is removed, the peace negotiation process would pass to his possible successor.

The minister said history has often seen states end wars under different leadership. He also recalled that many authoritarian leaders had lost power as a result of actions by their own entourage.

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"Here in Rome, I do not need to tell you how many emperors were removed by their own Praetorian Guard... Dictators always realise this very late," Sikorski said.

Threat to the dictator’s rule

The Polish foreign minister believes that for Putin, continuing an unsuccessful war may seem like a safer scenario than ending it without an obvious result.

"The problem with dictators who have entered a war is that if they end the conflict without a clear victory, their rule is threatened," Sikorski explained.

Read more: Europe expects war in Ukraine to end by 2030

Putin does not have real information about the war

At the same time, Sikorski said the Russian military does not provide Putin with full information about the situation on the front. According to him, this only deepens the strategic deadlock in which the Kremlin finds itself.

Read more: Putin’s approval rating in Russia has been falling for six weeks in row, - poll